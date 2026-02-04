THE WALKABLE BUCKHEAD LIFESTYLE FINDS A NEW HOME ON WEST PACES FERRY

For decades, West Paces Ferry Road has represented one of Buckhead’s most established residential addresses—quiet, tree-lined, and deeply rooted in the neighborhood’s sense of permanence.

The area has long been defined by legacy homes and a more discreet residential pace, positioned at the edge of Buckhead Village and home to the St. Regis Atlanta. What has changed is not the character of West Paces Ferry itself, but the introduction of a new residential opportunity that brings a different way of living to this enduring address.

That opportunity is Elyse Buckhead, a newly released residential community now entering the market along West Paces Ferry Road. For the first time, a purpose-built high-rise condominium is being introduced in this location, offering residents the ability to live within walking distance of Buckhead Village and its dynamic mix of restaurants, boutique shopping, theater, and entertainment, while remaining rooted in one of Buckhead’s most established residential settings.

Buckhead’s appeal needs little explanation for those who already call it home. The neighborhood surrounding West Paces Ferry has long balanced residential composure with a vibrant social and cultural scene, and today that balance is reinforced by the walkable energy of Buckhead Village just moments away. Elyse Buckhead builds on that familiarity by introducing a residential option that aligns with how buyers already live, prioritizing proximity, ease, and lifestyle, placing greater emphasis on the homes, amenities, and level of service being delivered within the building.

Until now, the walkable Buckhead Village lifestyle and a West Paces Ferry address have largely existed separately. Elyse Buckhead brings the two together for the first time. Now officially released for sale, the residential tower is accepting firm contracts, with construction site clearing underway. Positioned adjacent to the St. Regis Atlanta, the project reflects a deliberate approach to location, scale, and longevity—one that feels informed by how Buckhead residents already live today.

“Elyse Buckhead represents a rare opportunity for highly serviced residential living along West Paces Ferry,” says Aaron Taulbee, President of Kolter Urban in Atlanta. “With demolition of the existing retail building beginning, the project is moving forward in a way that thoughtfully complements this established residential setting while introducing a new level of lifestyle-driven condominium living to Buckhead.”

Designed by Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio, the 20-story tower is conceived as a refined addition to Buckhead’s residential landscape—balancing contemporary architecture with a sense of permanence appropriate for its West Paces Ferry address. The building’s proportions and detailing reflect a deliberate restraint, allowing the design to feel timeless rather than trend-driven.

Within the tower, residences are envisioned as true homes in the sky. Floorplans emphasize livability, with generous room dimensions and a thoughtful balance between private spaces and areas designed for entertaining. Floor-to-ceiling glass frames panoramic views while filling interiors with natural light. Private terraces extend the living experience outdoors, reinforcing a connection between interior spaces and the surrounding neighborhood.

Where Elyse Buckhead truly distinguishes itself, however, is in the depth and intentionality of its lifestyle offering. More than 63,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities are integrated throughout the building, an unprecedented scale for a Buckhead condominium, designed to feel fully integrated into daily life rather than operating as a collection of shared spaces. The result is a highly curated environment that supports daily life at every level, from wellness and work to entertaining and relaxation.

Indoor amenities are designed with the same attention to detail as the residences themselves, offering refined gathering spaces, dedicated wellness environments for fitness and restoration, and private rooms that accommodate work, meetings, or quiet retreat. Outdoors, elevated terraces, resort-style pools, landscaped social areas, a pickleball court, and a dedicated dog park create a layered experience that allows residents to move easily between activity and calm throughout the day.

This comprehensive approach to amenities reflects Kolter Urban’s experience delivering highly serviced residential communities and marks the firm’s third condominium development in Buckhead, following the successful delivery of The Dillon Buckhead and Graydon Buckhead. Elyse Buckhead builds on that foundation while expanding the scale and scope of lifestyle programming to meet the expectations of today’s Buckhead buyer.

“We’re seeing strong response from buyers who are already deeply familiar with Buckhead and recognize how rare this opportunity is,” says Anne Schwall of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty. “They understand the value of a West Paces Ferry address, but what truly resonates is the depth of lifestyle and amenities being delivered, which hasn’t existed at this scale in the neighborhood.”

As Elyse Buckhead moves from release into active site development, it represents more than a new residential offering. It signals a shift in expectations for Buckhead living—where an established address, walkable lifestyle, and a fully realized amenity experience come together in a way that feels both timely and long anticipated.

One-to three-bedroom residences are pre-construction priced from $1 million. For more information or to schedule a private appointment, visit elysebuckhead.com or the Elyse Buckhead Sales Gallery at 107 West Paces Ferry Road, Suite 200.