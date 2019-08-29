GET YOUR MOTOR RUNNING WITH OUR FIRST-EVER CARS ISSUE

PHOTO: Sara Hanna

PHOTO ASSISTANT: Scott Asano

STYLIST: Sara Mixon

WARDROBE: Ganni animal print maxi dress ($440), courtesy of Tootsies.

MODEL: Nina Darr, MP Management

MAKEUP: Sarai Mateo, The Standard

HAIR: Vincent Tobias, The Standard

VINTAGE CAR: Courtesy of Millard Choate

Shot on location at 430 Argonne Drive N.W., Atlanta 30305, currently available through James Simons at Harry Norman Realtors

When it comes to driving, there are people who view it as a necessary evil, and then there are people who love the thrill of the open road and can’t wait to get behind the wheel. Some folks want a practical, purposeful vehicle, while others want something more exotic and exciting, like the sleek 1934 Packard Phaeton shown here. Our first-ever cars issue has something for you no matter which category you fall into. So buckle up and burn rubber through the following pages!

READ MORE