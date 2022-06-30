Lips Don’t Lie

Yvette Landin created a vibrant lipstick line with a mission.

Makeup has always inspired Yvette Landin, who dreamed of starting a line of her own. The Texas native, who currently serves as a senior advisor for a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that the energy grid stays up and running, decided to make her dream a reality in 2021 with the launch of Rock Rose Cosmetics. Here, the Buckhead resident shares insights into her journey to entrepreneurship and the special message behind every product.

Where did the name Rock Rose come from?

I found the name initially because of a street in my hometown of Austin. Then I found out that it’s also a Mediterranean essential oil that’s been used since biblical times to heal. It is the magic ingredient. What was your purpose in launching this brand? Lips are powerful mediums, and they can change the world. We can use our lips to spread joy, positivity and optimism. If we’re going to do that, why not do it with a clean, vegan, cruelty-free product that’s made in the United States and infused with CBD and rock rose oil?

What’s the scope of your initial product offering?

I worked with a professional makeup artist to help solidify the colors that would work with many skin tones. I have six matte colors and six plumpers that have cayenne pepper and ginger to bring blood flow and add natural fullness to your lips. I have a [colorless] lip balm and a [sheer pink] balm called She’s the Balm. I also offer a duo-chrome [with two metallics] gloss called Sassy with more shimmer.

How long did it take to bring the products to market?

I started working with the lab in October 2020 and launched in September 2021. It was more of a soft launch, and I’ve been selling ever since, mostly online and in pop-ups, including at Kendra Scott in Buckhead. I’ve shipped all over the country, so far to 20 states. My dream is to get into Nordstrom.

Why do makeup and beauty inspire you?

I was always fascinated by makeup, but I wasn’t allowed to wear it, which I think drew me to it more. I was that kid who was wearing blue eyeliner back in the day. It was something that made me feel good about myself. I don’t want to send the message that makeup is the only thing that makes you feel beautiful, but I think my life experiences made it extremely important for me to help other young women, men, anyone who doesn’t think it’s possible to create something like this and feel empowered that they can.

What life experiences led you to want to help others?

For the past five years, because I took a job [away from my family in Texas], I was going through a lot of emotional pain and trying to figure out why. I signed up for therapy and realized there was some abuse that I experienced as a little girl. I knew I had to heal from that. Around that time, I discovered that rock rose essential oil is known as the healer of the Mediterranean. I knew Rock Rose Cosmetics was meant to be.

Do you have a favorite, go-to color from the line?

My everyday colors switch between Ladylike and CEO because they’re are neutrals. When I want a bold lip color for work I’ll wear Bad-Assy for big meetings. If I’m going out on the town, I’ll wear Posh Maintenance, a really bright pink color.

ROCK ROSE COSMETICS

rockrosecosmetics.com

@rockrosecosmetics

PHOTO: Sara Hanna