Titillating The Taste Buds

Taste of Atlanta Grand Tasting Debuts on the Westside.

A Taste of Atlanta event makes its Westside debut July 20 at The Foundry at Puritan Mill. As part of the Grand Tasting, more than 25 area restaurants will provide unlimited bites and beverages, among them Bibi Eatery, Delbar Middle Eastern, Postino and Ted’s Montana Grill. Cooking demonstrations, a live band, cocktails, wine and beer, and a dessert bar are also part of the event. Bakeries, chocolatiers, ice creameries, donut shops, pie shops—they’ll all be there. In between tastes, guests can pose for a caricature artist, get a tarot reading and visit the photo booth. The one-night-only event will also showcase nonprofits such as Giving Kitchen and Second Helpings Atlanta. For $125, guests will get the VIP treatment: early entry at 6 p.m., a welcome cocktail and a swag bag of free stuff. General admission is $85 and starts at 7 p.m.

tasteofatlanta.com

@tasteofatlanta

BY Gillian Anne Renault