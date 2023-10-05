EAT, DRINK AND GIVE BACK!

It’s time for the 18th annual Taste of Buckhead. This year it will be at The Stave Room at American Spirit Works Oct. 19 and will feature restaurants such as NaanStop for Indian-inspired goodies, Fogo de Chão for Brazilian foods and Cinnaholic for dessert. Shake Shack and the Australian-inspired Isla & Co. will also be among the many restaurants, chefs and distilleries at the event.

This year, Taste will bring back its philanthropic initiative known as the Spirit Wall. Attendees can purchase tickets to win donated bottles of wine or spirits, with all proceeds benefiting Rescuing Leftover Cuisine. RLC is a national nonprofit dedicated to redistributing excess food to individuals facing food insecurity. Robert Lee, RLC’s co-founder, experienced food insecurity during his childhood and was inspired to give to others this way. Over the last eight years, RLC has rescued more than 7 million pounds of surplus food.

“Together we are making a meaningful impact on our community,” says Rizwan Peera, the event chair and president of Taste of Buckhead’s host organization, Buckhead Business Association. “It is an honor to spearhead an event that not only showcases the finest culinary delights of Buckhead but also raises funds for our chosen charity.”

Attendees will have a chance to pose for the caricature artist, take photos in a special booth and enjoy music courtesy of a DJ. Tickets are $75 for general admission and $125 for special VIP perks such as chef and mixologist demonstrations and a guided tour of the ASW distillery. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with VIP entry at 5:30 p.m.

tobatl.com

@tasteofbuckhead

BY Gillian Anne Renault