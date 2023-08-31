BLACK PANTHER RETURNS

The ASO plays the score, live!
Here’s a totally new way to watch Black Panther: with live music in Atlanta Symphony Hall. The film is the first in Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s Movies in Concert series this season, where popular films are shown on a 40-foot screen suspended above the musicians as they play. Watch the late Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther, king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, and the top-flight cast from the 2018 Marvel Studios film that became a critical smash and one of the highest-grossing superhero films of all time. The film was also the first Marvel movie to receive a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. The ASO welcomes Anthony Parnther (yes, that’s really his name) to conduct Ludwig Göransson’s Oscar-winning score. Black Panther in Concert takes place Sept. 15 (7:30 p.m.), 16 (7 p.m.) and 17 (3 p.m.).
aso.org/movies
@aso
BY Gillian Anne Renault
