BLACK PANTHER RETURNS

The ASO plays the score, live!

Here’s a totally new way to watch Black Panther: with live music in Atlanta Symphony Hall. The film is the first in Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s Movies in Concert series this season, where popular films are shown on a 40-foot screen suspended above the musicians as they play. Watch the late Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther, king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, and the top-flight cast from the 2018 Marvel Studios film that became a critical smash and one of the highest-grossing superhero films of all time. The film was also the first Marvel movie to receive a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. The ASO welcomes Anthony Parnther (yes, that’s really his name) to conduct Ludwig Göransson’s Oscar-winning score. Black Panther in Concert takes place Sept. 15 (7:30 p.m.), 16 (7 p.m.) and 17 (3 p.m.).

aso.org/movies

@aso

BY Gillian Anne Renault