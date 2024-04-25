ROCKING GOOD FLAVORS

Food That Rocks returns to Sandy Springs!

Sandy Springs celebrates all things cuisine again at Food That Rocks on June 6 from 6-10 p.m. at City Green. The one-night-only, food-festival-style event is presented in partnership with Taste of Atlanta and brings the diverse flavors of Sandy Springs to one spot. Admission gets patrons “all you can eat” from a vast selection of restaurants. The 2023 event brought together six bakeries, more than a dozen beverage distributors and 20 restaurants. This year’s lineup is being announced on a rolling basis, but ticket holders can expect participants such as The General Muir, il Giallo Osteria & Bar, McDaniel’s QN2 and Southern Bistro. Last year, the event also featured live music, cooking demonstrations, a tarot card reader, a caricature artist and a 360 photo booth. The tasting experience benefits Community Assistance Center, Second Helpings Atlanta, Atlanta Ronald McDonald House and Giving Kitchen.

General admission tickets include food and beverages, while VIP tickets offer early access, a swag bag and other perks.

foodthatrocks.org

@foodthatrocksatl