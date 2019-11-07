A vacation on the slopes at Park City’s Stein Eriksen Lodge offers the ultimate spoiling

STORY: Giannina S. Bedford

I sat on the bench of the equipment locker room and readied myself for the battle that is shoving my foot, encased in a thick wool sock, into my ski boot. Just as I was about to give it the big heave, I heard a ski valet ask, “Can I help you with that?” In less than 30 seconds, and without any pushing or tugging, both my feet were securely strapped into my boots and I was walking towards the mountain, the valet carrying my equipment right behind me. This was just an introduction to the exemplary service I received during a recent visit to Deer Valley’s Stein Eriksen Lodge. A similar level of intuitive attendance was given at the lodge’s Glitretind Restaurant, the Forbes Five- Star spa and during après-ski at the property’s inviting fireside spaces.

Nestled in Park City, Utah, and overlooking the famous Deer Valley Resort, Stein Eriksen channels the experience of a luxury European ski lodge. I began each day by fueling up with Glitretind’s signature skier’s breakfast buffet offering Stein’s Wild Game Chili, local meats and cheeses, and all the breakfast accoutrements one could imagine. Day one, I traversed the ski runs of Deer Valley Resort (right outside the doors of Stein Eriksen) with a private instructor who assessed my skills and offered tips for improvement without slowing the pace of the day. Day two, I tackled the slopes of Park City Mountain, launching from the Canyons Village base area. Unlike Deer Valley, Park City Mountain allows snowboarders, giving it a more laid-back ambiance. Park City Mountain can also be a bit more crowded than Deer Valley, but I appreciated its festive air as much as the seemingly more exclusive vibe of Deer Valley.

For lunch, and to wait out an incoming snowfall, The Farm at Canyons Village hit the spot with its Farm Burger, served with a Vidalia onion ring, smoked duck confit, local cheddar, peach salsa and habanero aioli. Post-lunch, I tended to my sore muscles at Stein Eriksen’s spa. Along with signature massages, facials and body treatments geared toward avid skiers (and on-and-off skiers like myself), the facility offers steam rooms and hot and cold plunge baths that are the perfect balance to a morning spent on the slopes.

For après-ski that evening, I checked out the Champions Club, part of Stein Eriksen’s $14 million expansion completed in 2018, which features arcade games and casual food options fit for a family-friendly dinner. Outdoors, the Champions Plaza has two fire pits and heated walkways where guests often gather for nighttime s’mores.

For a more adult-centric, see and be seen après-ski, head upstairs to Troll Hallen Lounge. Grab a fireside seat and take in the stunning views of the surrounding mountains as you sample cocktails and menu items such as garlic Asiago cheese fries and cheese fondue.

After a few days at Stein Eriksen Lodge, I was starting to feel guilty about the luxurious level of care I was becoming accustomed to. So the next morning, I vowed to carry my own skis. But as I struggled to tote my gear wearing the clunky ski boots while trying to avoid dropping a glove or my goggles, I heard the ski valet say, “Please, let me get that for you.” OK, fine with me!

AT YOUR SKI SERVICE

In addition to helping strap on ski boots, Stein Eriksen’s ski valets welcome guests with hot drinks, prepped gear and information about trail conditions. When you’re done skiing for the day, they collect your equipment, clean it and store it overnight so it’s ready to go early the next morning.

STEIN ERIKSEN LODGE

steinlodge.com

