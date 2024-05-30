ATL LEVELS UP

3 MORE AIRPORT UPGRADES TO KNOW!

VINO VOLO

The new-to-Atlanta wine bar and restaurant opened in winter. Known for its commitment to the local market, the concept features a menu of wines from around the world as well as Georgia based wineries Chateau Elan and Three Sisters. It also showcases craft beers and ciders from Atlanta breweries such as Urban Tree Cidery and Monday Night Brewing.

vinovolo.com/atlanta

CENTURION LOUNGE BY AMERICAN EXPRESS

The latest luxe lounge is all the rage. Located in the E Concourse adjacent to gate E11, 26,000-square-feet of lounge space, including three outdoor terraces, awaits for American Express cardmembers to enjoy. Entry is dependent on which card you hold, but once inside, guests can expect a menu by James Beard Award-nominated Atlanta chef Deborah VanTrece, local coffee by Rev Coffee Roasters and the Reserve by American Express, a bar with more than 20 whiskeys.

thecenturionlounge.com

NEW AND RESURRECTED FLIGHT ROUTES

As of late March, Delta Air Lines passengers can fly directly from Atlanta to Tulum, landing in Mexico’s newest international airport. The carrier has also announced plans to resume its Maui’s Kahului Airport route in November. SAS, Scandinavia’s leading airline, is launching a new daily nonstop service to Atlanta from Copenhagen beginning on June 17.

atl.com