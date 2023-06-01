Simply Buckhead
FOOD NEWS – JUNE 2023
FOOD NEWS – JUNE 2023

by
June 1, 2023
Monday Night Brewing

In February, Monday Night Brewing’s Brewmaster Peter Kiley and the Monday Night team launched a line of spirits called Sneaky Pete that includes gin, bourbon, rye, vodka and rum.

Monday Night Brewing

Along with signature cocktails developed by mixologist Tiffanie Barriere, the line is available at Monday Night West Midtown and Monday Night Garage.

mondaynightbrewing.com 

Stop by the refurbished Lobby Bar at Buckhead’s Hotel Colee to enjoy a new beverage program that includes classic cocktails as well as a considerable list of bourbon, rye, scotch and more than 80 whiskeys from around the world.

hotelcolee.com

The 10,000-square-foot Damsel is slated to open at The Works in fall 2023. A new concept from Dave Green, owner of The Select, Damsel will feature a globally inspired menu and host nightly live shows (think dancers, musicians and more), after which it will turn into a dance club à la Studio 54.

theworksatl.com

BY Claire Ruhlin

