ELEGANT AND UNEXPECTED

Unconventional wedding venues set the backdrop for personality-filled nuptials.

When it came to planning my wedding in Atlanta, I knew I wanted somewhere unique that embodied what was important to my husband and me, not what was de rigueur in 2019. We were wholly unconventional and went against the grain. We not only got married within five months of being engaged but also chose non-traditional venues to hold our events: Bacchanalia for the intimate 14-person ceremony and dinner, and a cocktail lounge for a disco-inspired reception. We still have people tell us that it was the most fun and creative wedding they’ve attended.

If you’re looking to highlight your personalities, pay homage to a shared interest or just shake things up for your wedding venue, here are some spots to consider.

Sweetwater Brewery

An Atlanta institution for more than 25 years, Sweetwater Brewery offers several options for the beer obsessed. The newly renovated taproom and outdoor patio make for a casual, more intimate option for smaller parties. Woodlands, the brewery’s barrel-aging facility, can accommodate 120 seated guests or 300 reception-style. The Reel Room is the crown jewel of the three, overlooking the facility’s packaging line. It can seat 250 or hold up to 450 for a reception. It also boasts on-site parking, a rarity in the area.

SWEETWATER BREWERY

404.691.2537

sweetwaterbrew.com

@sweetwaterbrew

PATH Museum

Newcomer PATH Museum (Presenting Art That Heals) offers a contemporary venue for an intimate event in the heart of Buckhead. The 1,300-square-foot gallery space and a two-story atrium lobby can be transformed into a ceremony and reception area, in addition to an outdoor space with seating. While it’s only been open since June 2023, it’s hosted artists such as Charly Palmer and highlights from Gwen and Larry Walker’s private collection, providing the perfect colorful backdrop for your nuptials. Owner Mark Karelson also owns sister gallery and venue Mason Fine Art.

PATH MUSEUM

404.879.1500

pathmuseum.com

@pathartmuseum

Citizens Market Atlanta and Phipps Plaza’s The Green

For the ultimate foodie experience, Citizens Market Atlanta in Buckhead is available for a full buyout. A whopping 25,000 square feet can be converted into whatever a couple can dream up for a seated or cocktail reception. The expert culinary team can create a menu fit for food lovers, pulling inspiration from existing vendors like Soom Soom or Krispy Rice. An indoor-outdoor bar seats 35 overlooking Phipps Plaza’s The Green, which is also available to rent for ceremonies and receptions, and holds 250 people seated or 500 for a cocktail-style event.

CITIZENS MARKET ATLANTA AND PHIPPS PLAZA’S THE GREEN

470.826.3770

citizensmarketphipps.com

@citizensmarketatl

The Chastain

The Chastain has been generating steady buzz since its opening in 2020 and is an ideal location for those who take food seriously. The restaurant garnered a few Michelin nods late last year with a Green Star for sustainable gastronomy and a Michelin Guide Recommended Restaurant. Juan Fernando Cortés received a personal distinction as the Michelin Guide Atlanta 2023 Sommelier Award Winner. The space, originally a country store, is available for a full buyout of up to 200 guests for a cocktail-style event or 100 total seated using the main dining room and Old Oak Terrace. Additionally, for more intimate events, there’s the private option of the 1946 Room and the South Terrace, both of which can hold 30 guests seated. Food is the focus here under Executive Chef Christopher Grossman’s direction, and custom menus cater to a couple’s desires, with some ingredients harvested from the restaurant’s on-site garden.

THE CHASTAIN

404.257.6416

thechastainatl.com

@thechastainatl

Southbound

Betrothed couples can choose from two options at this popular Chamblee restaurant: The Peabody and a full buyout. The Peabody, the restaurant’s second floor, is named after the Peabody Hotel in Memphis, the original home of the bar that now lines one side of the space. It can accommodate 70 guests seated or 100 for a cocktail-style reception, and has a second-story porch. The 130-year-old building used to serve as a Masonic lodge, train depot and general store, and now offers rustic charm as a backdrop for an event. Up to 250 guests can enjoy both levels of Southbound with a full buyout.

SOUTHBOUND

678.580.5579

southboundatl.com

@southboundatlanta

Oglethorpe University

Whether you have ties to the school or just admire its Gothic revival charm, Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven is a dream for those looking to add history and a dramatic flair to their event. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the school has several event venues within the 100-acre campus. For an outdoor wedding, photos on The Quad will capture the beautifully imposing gray granite buildings. Inside, the Philip Weltner Atrium offers a majestic backdrop with grand windows, while Hearst Hall provides an intimate space enveloped in carved wood, both of which make lovely ceremony spaces. For a more modern touch, the Museum of Art has two galleries, the Skylight and Rubin. Both offer a more traditional blank space set up which can be customized to your taste.

OGLETHORPE UNIVERSITY

404.364.8440

rentals.oglethorpe.edu/weddings

@oglethorpeuniv

Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center Studio Theatre

Theater nerds, music lovers and more will want to consider City Springs Studio Theatre in the heart of Sandy Springs. The complex was completed in 2018, including the Performing Arts Center, where 5,000 square feet of flexible space in the Studio Theatre are up for grabs. An included in-house catering team and day-of event manager make the process smooth. Additional prefunction space can be found in the lobby, which serves as a perfect segue for cocktails or a small ceremony. Outside, photo opps abound on City Green, the popular greenspace in front of the theater, and at the wall of windows of the Byers Lobby.

SANDY SPRINGS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER STUDIO THEATRE

770.206.2022

citysprings.com/weddings-and-parties

@visitcitysprings

Donaldson-Bannister Farm

While the concept of a farm wedding is not new, an intown farm is almost impossible to find. The property dates to the 1870s and in 2018 began hosting events, for which it has garnered awards. Located on almost 3 acres in the heart of Dunwoody, it’s on the Georgia and National Register of Historic Places and offers several options for events. The Main House can seat 50 to 60 guests, while five outdoor spaces can accommodate closer to 300. Choose from the arbor, an open meadow, the historic barn and more, with several on-site, full catering prep kitchens available.

DONALDSON-BANNISTER FARM

770.668.0401

dunwoodypreservationtrust.org/donaldson-bannister-farm

Bacchanalia

Michelin-starred restaurant Bacchanalia has several options for nuptials for those who want to experience Anne Quatrano’s vision. Two curtained private rooms can hold up to 10 and 20 guests respectively, either at two round five-tops or a rectangular 20-seat table. For a fully bespoke option, the entire dining room is up for grabs should you want to rent the space; note that it requires at least five months’ notice. A smaller, more casual reception can be held in the adjoining Star Provisions space.

BACCHANALIA

404.365.0410

starprovisions.com/bacchanalia

@starprovisions