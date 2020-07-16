HOW A LOCAL MARKETING AGENCY IS SUPPORTING RESTAURANTS

When the pandemic took hold of Atlanta in mid-March, Megan Roth felt compelled to take action. The founder of the social media agency Milk and Butter Social and the wiz behind popular Instagram account Hungry Girls Do It Better launched Match South, a curated collection of local matchbook prints. “We played around with the idea of Match South before COVID-19. Given the unprecedented world events, we felt confident that this was an opportune time to pivot our business and bring these timeless keepsakes to life,” says Roth. Among the available prints are the matchbooks of iconic restaurants such as Blue Ridge Grill and Atlanta Fish Market. Each 12-by-12 framed print is $125. Fifty percent of the proceeds is donated to the nonprofit ATL Family Meal that supports the restaurant industry.

matchsouth.com