Setting Kids Up for Success

Longevity is key

Agape, a program that empowers and supports 200 underserved kids in grades K-12, feted mothers and daughters in February at the organization’s major fundraiser named Arise: An Agape Empowerment Experience for Women and Girls.

“It gave us an opportunity to honor some of the young women we work with and celebrate their accomplishments,” says Dunwoody resident and CEO Nell Benn. “All proceeds directly benefited the Agape Youth and Family Center.”

Agape’s programs provide in-school instruction and afterschool enrichment for both boys and girls with a focus on character development, academic achievement, reading proficiency by third grade, successful high school graduation and post-graduation placement. “The kids who are with us the entire time have a 98% graduation rate,” says Benn. “After graduation, 20% go to work, 40% enroll in a vocational school and 40% enter college. They are often the first in their families to attend college.”

The organization began with 25 students, and now, with the help of 1,200 volunteers and staff embedded in E. Rivers Elementary, Sutton Middle, North Atlanta High School, Bolton Academy and Atlanta Classical Academy, it serves 200 students, plus 2,000 more through community initiatives. Students are transported to the center for enrichment programs after school, a time of day when teen crime and sexual activity spike.

For more information, visit agapeatlanta.org.