MUSIC TO MY EARS

New year, new mindset—and a new soundtrack to match.

As fitness goals take center stage, over-the-ear headphones have become more than just a gym essential; they’re a style statement. From minimalist silhouettes to luxe finishes, here are the headphones that will keep you in rhythm well beyond the January reset.

Beats Studio Pro ($349.99) (pictured above)

Beats Studio Pro brings nextlevel performance and style to the everyday playlist. UltraPlush leather cushions and premium metal sliders aim for all-day comfort, while fully adaptive active noise cancellation and transparency mode let you tune in (or out) at will. Personalized Spatial Audio immerses you in music, podcasts or whatever your workout calls for, and up to 40 hours of battery life keeps you moving all day, even after the gym. Durable, stylish and precise, these headphones are built for workouts, work and beyond.

Target Buckhead

404.237.9494

target.com

@target

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones ($449)

Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra headphones bring focus and clarity to daily routines. The upgraded adaptive noise cancellation filters distractions, while cinema mode delivers immersive sound for music, podcasts and workouts alike. Extended battery life, USB-C audio and signature comfort make them easy to wear from the gym to the commute. Intelligent, intuitive and versatile, these headphones keep you in rhythm and on style point no matter where your day takes you.

AirPods Max ($549)

These headphones are spotted everywhere for a reason. On offer in five refined colors, they bring cinematic, high-fidelity audio for a high-impact workout. Personalized spatial audio and adaptive EQ make notes come alive, while plush ear cushions keep you comfortable through long sessions. Sleek and sculptural, they’re more than headphones: They’re a statement piece that makes high-performance listening look as good as it sounds.

Apple Store Lenox Square

404.926.3085

apple.com

@apple

JBL Live 670NC ($129.95)

JBL’s Live 670NC headphones are all about energy and customization. True adaptive noise cancelling adjusts to your surroundings, while JBL spatial sound transforms every playlist into an immersive experience. A 65-hour battery ensures long lasting performance, and with the option to design your own casing, you can make them as personal as your favorite workout soundtrack. Stylish, powerful and entirely yours, they’re ready to move with you through the new year.

Best Buy Lindbergh Plaza

404.842.0938

bestbuy.com

@bestbuy

Sony WH-1000XM6 ($449)

Sony’s WH-1000XM6 headphones prove that quiet can be powerful. Adaptive noise cancellation adjusts in real time, letting tracks sound richer, while studio-quality tuning keep notes crisp. With a slimmer, more comfort focused fit and intuitive touch controls, they’re companions for early-morning workouts or long flights. Sleek and functional, these headphones are for staying focused and looking stylish.

