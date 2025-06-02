RALLY ROUND FOR CANCER RESEARCH

It takes a village.

In 2005 when Dean Crowe learned that Lee and Nancy Olson’s 17-year old son William’s brain cancer had returned, she asked what she could do to help. The answer surprised her. “I want you to raise money for childhood cancer research and find the best research, wherever that might be,” Nancy Olson said.

Crowe lost no time and named it the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research. To date, the Sandy Springs-based organization has raised $40 million and secured more than $223 million from the U.S. Department of Defense Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program. Ninety-three cents of every dollar goes to support the mission.

Initial fundraising was slow until a group of interfaith moms from William’s baseball team created a prayer circle and inspired community help. A young man rode his bicycle across America and raised $100,000. Mizuno Sports Equipment and The Lance Armstrong Livestrong Foundation, plus numerous community groups and schools joined in, and the first gala raised $200,000. For her outstanding contributions to childhood cancer research, Crowe was named one of the Top 100 Women in Oncology by OncoDaily. She also received the Harvard Business School Club of Atlanta’s inaugural Social Impact Award that goes to a Georgia-based entrepreneur who has made a difference in the lives of others and whose organization has made a significant impact.

RALLY FOUNDATION

rallyfoundation.org

@rallyfoundation