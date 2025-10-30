PAR FOR THE COURSE

PGA REACH Georgia Foundation’s new trustee.

Several months ago, Hank Clark, vice president of operations of Marlow’s Tavern and Sterling Hospitality, was on a golf trip that included Scott Geary, executive director of PGA REACH Georgia Foundation. The men enjoyed playing a few rounds together and got to know each other over lunches. It didn’t take long for Geary to ask Clark if he would like to become a trustee of the Buckhead- based nonprofit foundation that works to impact the lives of youth, military members and diverse populations by enabling access to golf.

“I’ve been in advisory roles with several organizations over the years, including the Georgia Restaurant Association. Marlow’s Tavern has been a major contributor for Special Olympics Georgia and the Atlanta Community Food Bank, among other organizations. It’s a passion of ours to do good things for people who need it,” says Clark of the three-year term with PGA REACH Georgia that will allow him to offer advice, make connections and raise funds.

The timing was perfect for Clark, as Sterling Hospitality recently launched the Sterling Futures Foundation. The organization is in alignment with the type of effort put forth by PGA REACH Georgia, helping everyone from children to retired military members. “With our foundation’s involvement with the PGA REACH Foundation, we want to help grow the game of golf in underserved communities,” Clark says. “PGA REACH is doing a fantastic job.”

