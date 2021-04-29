FOOD NEWS – MAY 2021

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is now open at Lenox Marketplace in Buckhead, offering New American food and craft beer. The Delawarebased brewery is the most awardwinning brewery east of the Mississippi, and Buckhead marks Iron Hill’s third Southeast location. ironhillbrewery.com
Atlanta seafood market Kathleen’s Catch, which has outposts in Johns Creek and Milton, opened a third location in Brookhaven this March, bringing its selection of fresh seafood inside the Perimeter. Guests can stop by for fresh fish, take-home meals and a selection of wine. kathleenscatch.com
The team behind Marlow’s Tavern opened its new concept, The Woodall, in February at the Westside Village at Moores Mill complex. Situated inside a brick warehouse, the menu includes steaks, seafood and cocktails. An outdoor patio offers communal seating with a fire pit. thewoodallwestside.com
BY: Claire Ruhlin
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.