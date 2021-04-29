FOOD NEWS – MAY 2021

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant is now open at Lenox Marketplace in Buckhead, offering New American food and craft beer. The Delawarebased brewery is the most awardwinning brewery east of the Mississippi, and Buckhead marks Iron Hill’s third Southeast location. ironhillbrewery.com

Atlanta seafood market Kathleen’s Catch, which has outposts in Johns Creek and Milton, opened a third location in Brookhaven this March, bringing its selection of fresh seafood inside the Perimeter. Guests can stop by for fresh fish, take-home meals and a selection of wine. kathleenscatch.com

The team behind Marlow’s Tavern opened its new concept, The Woodall, in February at the Westside Village at Moores Mill complex. Situated inside a brick warehouse, the menu includes steaks, seafood and cocktails. An outdoor patio offers communal seating with a fire pit. thewoodallwestside.com

BY: Claire Ruhlin