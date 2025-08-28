NURTURING NATURE

Cathedral Woods draws a congregation!

Nestled in the Collier Hills North neighborhood is an old-growth forest known as Cathedral Woods. Situated along the Beltline’s Northside Trail, between Louise G. Howard Park and Bobby Jones Golf Course, the once-forgotten 5-acre wood is experiencing new life with a forest restoration project under the leadership of the Collier Hills North Neighborhood Association.

Named by former association President Tony Casadonte, Cathedral Woods quietly stood by as neighborhood changes occurred over the years: the passing of longtime resident Louise G. Howard, completion of her namesake park and the hiking trail neighbors wanted for years, now part of the Beltline. Since Casadonte moved to Collier Hills in 1998, he has had the woods on his mind. “It’s a wonderful natural asset that should be respected as an urban wildlife area but made more accessible for the public to enjoy,” he says.

Today, Casadonte has passed the torch of his vision for Cathedral Woods to current association President Mary Kilgo. The two neighbors spoke to Simply Buckhead about these plans.

How did the restoration project start?

TC: In the mid-20th century, the woods were healthy, but they became overgrown, and by 1998, they were untouched and inaccessible. MK: The neighbors occasionally tried to clear the invasive species—ivy, wintercreeper vines, laurel, underbrush stuff that isn’t native—but didn’t get much traction. When I became association president around 2015, I agreed we should make it a public amenity. If you don’t, there’s no incentive to keep it up.

How does forest restoration work?

MK: Winter is the time to maximize clearing; we’ll get more active in October as the weather cools off. It’s our second year of work, and I’ve been excited about the ephemerals in spring such as trillium, jewelweed and bloodroot. When you look at the woods compared to a year ago, more natural plants are growing—plants you should find in a floodplain. It’ll be interesting to watch over a few years, but it does take long-term effort.

What’s the ultimate vision?

MK: By the time the Beltline is done in 2030, everyone will look at this area and notice it’s different, and we want it to be different from the commercial parts of the Beltline. We want a different kind of amenity, something to teach people about nature rather than something that simply looks pretty.

TC: It’s satisfying to see the latest effort really take hold and make a noticeable difference. I feel a great deal of pride when I walk through on a beautiful day and see numerous people enjoying what I consider to be one of the most beautiful spots in the city.

How can people help with this project?

MK: They can visit the website, collierhillsnorth.org, where there’s a Woodland Restoration tab with information and photos. Another way to sign up for volunteer days is through the Facebook group Hands on Atlanta.

Where did you get the name Cathedral Woods?

TC: We’re the city in the forest. And thousands of people died here during the Civil War [in the Battle of Peachtree Creek]. I’m happy the name stuck. I want people to think of Cathedral Woods as a reverent place and experience it in a thoughtful way.

collierhillsnorth.org

STORY: Denise K. James

PHOTO: Joann Vitelli