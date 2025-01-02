The 42nd Annual Crystal Ball, dubbed Reaching for the Stars, lit up the St. Regis Atlanta in mid-November as 350 supporters of the Arthritis Foundation enjoyed dinner, dancing to The Reserve Club band and live and silent auctions.

Chaired by Drs. Plas and Judith James, the event honored the life of the late Ellie Pruitt, whose parents recounted the 8-year-old’s struggle with arthritis. Dr. Scott Boden was presented with a Distinguished Service Award, and Taylor Wilson was honored with the Pat Pratt award. The evening raised $500,000 that will go towards research and advocacy efforts to bring the Foundation closer to a cure.

PHOTOS: Morgan Cristo