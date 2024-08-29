MOVING ON UP

DUNWOODY WELCOMES NEW MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT.

High Street District is a $2 billion, 36-acre, emerging multi-phase mixed-use and entertainment district in Dunwoody. Located at the intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive near Perimeter Mall and within walking distance of the Dunwoody MARTA station, High Street offers a vibrant, pedestrian- friendly environment. It is inspired by the world’s greatest retail main streets and town squares. As retail and restaurants come to fruition, it is envisioned to be an active, bustling hub for residents and neighbors.

The development has already welcomed the first residents to its upscale apartments, Windsor Brompton and Windsor Avery, which collectively house 598 units through 16 floor plans. The community features public green spaces and an event plaza serving as central gathering spots. Once complete, the development will span 10 blocks and boast an exciting array of retailers and restaurants.

The first eatery, Dallas-based Velvet Taco, opened its third Atlanta location in July. Retailers will continue to open throughout the fall and into 2025. Other announced tenants include Puttshack, Allen Edmonds, Agave Bandido, Cuddlefish, Ben & Jerry’s and Sugarcoat.

The development will also be home to several new-to-Atlanta concepts including restaurant The Hampton Social, entertainment venue Jaguar Bolera, flame-grilled chicken restaurant Nando’s PERi PERi and Skin Spirit aesthetics center. There is also 90,000 square feet of loft style, Class-A office space.

HIGH STREET DISTRICT

470.516.3340

highstreetatlanta.com

@highstreetatl