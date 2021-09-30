FOOD NEWS – OCTOBER 2021

Restaurateur Jesús Oñate Jr., whose Atlanta concepts are Zapata, Taqueria on Broad and Monterrey of Marietta, recently opened his latest concept, Antiguo Lobo, in downtown Chamblee. The Mexican restaurant and tequila bar features cuisine made with primarily local ingredients, along with agave-based spirits and specialty cocktails. antiguolobo.com

The team behind Buckhead’s Mission + Market has opened a new Italian concept called Tre Vele in the former Three Sheets location in Sandy Springs. Specializing in handmade pasta, the restaurant features classic Italian dishes with a modern twist. treveleatl.com

Velvet Taco’s second Atlanta location is now open at The Interlock development in West Midtown. Like the restaurant’s Buckhead location, expect a diverse lineup of more than 20 creative tacos (think chicken and waffle, Korean fried rice and shrimp and grits). velvettaco.com

BY: Claire Ruhlin