DESIGN & REALTY NEWS – SEPTEMBER 2024

One local hotel recently unveiled a multi-million-dollar renovation, while another Buckhead property recently kicked off its refresh.

In early summer, The Westin Atlanta Perimeter completed a two-year long renovation, touching every space of the 372-room hotel. The project added two new 1,250 square-foot premier suites and a Perimeter Provisions cafe and marketplace off the lobby. The patio at Savor Bar & Kitchen now offers cabanas and firepits. In Buckhead, the Grand Hyatt Atlanta plans to reveal a new look in early 2025 that includes upgrades to the guest rooms, lobby and public spaces. The guestroom design, planned in collaboration with Chicago-based Whitespace Interiors and area subcontractors, draws inspiration from local and national artists Rae Broyles and Laura Naples with the goal of capturing “The Heart and Soul of Buckhead, Atlanta.” One such decor item to do that is a custom headboard mural reflecting Buckhead’s foliage. The property will also introduce a market area, reminiscent of a boutique gift shop, with gourmet food and quick, artisanal sandwiches.

marriott.com/atlpn

grandhyattatlanta.com

A recently released bathroom trends report from Houzz shows Georgians are investing in their primary bathrooms. According to the study, the median spend is $15,000, putting it above the national median of $13,500. The favorite style for those renovated bathrooms is transitional, and 82% of Georgians hire a professional. While nearly two-thirds of homeowners nationally replace their toilets during primary bathroom renovations, 24% of those replacing their toilets in Georgia install a seat with bidet functionality.