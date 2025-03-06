DESIGN & REALTY NEWS – MARCH / APRIL 2025

Atlanta-based designer Matthew Quinn has released his third book, Quintessential Kitchens and Collaborations by Matthew Quinn: Volume Three.
The 344-page edition includes 16 kitchens, baths and other spaces designed by the well-known interior designer and his partners from client homes around the world. The book guides readers through each design project, including what shaped and inspired the finished product.
Construction Resources Company, which recently opened CR Design Studio in Buckhead and is set to debut CR Design Center at Westside Paper this spring, recently acquired Bell Cabinetry, an Cumming-based company with a showroom at ADAC West.
Atlanta-based textile manufacturer Jaipur Living recently welcomed sustainable fashion and design activist Marina Testino as its first-ever global sustainability ambassador. Based in New York, Testino’s role aims to further the brand’s environmental stewardship, launching the company’s five-year initiative to enhance sustainability efforts.
ADAC recently appointed Michelle Westcott-Richards as senior marketing events manager. Richards has more than 20 years of public relations and special events experience in the luxury home and design industry. Beginning her career at Atlanta’s AmericasMart, she has held several prominent roles in her career, including working as head of public relations and special events for Fiskars Group, managing brands such as Waterford and Wedgwood. She’s also led strategic collaborations with designers such as Vera Wang and Monique Lhuillier.
Giannina S. Bedford is multi-faceted writer and editor. Her work covers design, travel, food and business. She’s penned Simply Buckhead’s home feature since inception and held a variety of editorial roles at the magazine. Her freelance work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, USA Today, Virtuoso Life, Hemispheres and TravelandLeisure.com. She also contributes regularly Atlanta Business Chronicle. Fluent in Spanish, Giannina was born in Miami and grew up in Brazil, Chile, Hawaii and Australia. She currently lives in Dunwoody with her two kids and husband.