DESIGN & REALTY NEWS – MARCH / APRIL 2025

Atlanta-based designer Matthew Quinn has released his third book, Quintessential Kitchens and Collaborations by Matthew Quinn: Volume Three.

The 344-page edition includes 16 kitchens, baths and other spaces designed by the well-known interior designer and his partners from client homes around the world. The book guides readers through each design project, including what shaped and inspired the finished product.

quintessentialkitchens.com

Construction Resources Company, which recently opened CR Design Studio in Buckhead and is set to debut CR Design Center at Westside Paper this spring, recently acquired Bell Cabinetry, an Cumming-based company with a showroom at ADAC West.

constructionresourcesusa.com

Atlanta-based textile manufacturer Jaipur Living recently welcomed sustainable fashion and design activist Marina Testino as its first-ever global sustainability ambassador. Based in New York, Testino’s role aims to further the brand’s environmental stewardship, launching the company’s five-year initiative to enhance sustainability efforts.

jaipurliving.com

ADAC recently appointed Michelle Westcott-Richards as senior marketing events manager. Richards has more than 20 years of public relations and special events experience in the luxury home and design industry. Beginning her career at Atlanta’s AmericasMart, she has held several prominent roles in her career, including working as head of public relations and special events for Fiskars Group, managing brands such as Waterford and Wedgwood. She’s also led strategic collaborations with designers such as Vera Wang and Monique Lhuillier.

adacatlanta.com