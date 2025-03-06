EARTH IN MIND

LOCAL RESOURCES AND DISCOVERIES FOR SUSTAINABLE LIVING!

As green shoots of grass and new blooms appear, it’s only fitting that our thoughts turn to the natural world around us. If you’re also thinking about ways to be kinder to the environment, this feature is for you. Here, we explore how to detoxify our homes with smarter products and healthier food, profile pioneers in green building, discover how to get children involved in sustainability efforts and more.

PHOTO: Erik Meadows