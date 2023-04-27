Mad About Magenta

Think deep pink this spring, as shades of the blushing hue lean away from soft millennial pink and towards the 2023 Pantone Color of the Year, Viva Magenta.

Saturated shades in luscious fabrics, whether on the nose or in the spirit of the shade, make an irresistible addition in any room through a piece of furniture, accent or artwork.

The Rug Company Keepers Red Rug (from $2,400)

Known the world over for its sumptuous rugs, The Rug Company brings the fire with its Keepers Red Rug, named after Keepers Cottage, a home near sister company Farrow & Ball’s headquarters in Dorset, England. Depending on the room, the light and the rest of the decor, the rug can read from deep magenta to pure red. If you’re looking for a statement underfoot, this is one to consider. Browse it at Travis & Company at ADAC.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer ($499)

Technically in the color “beetroot,” this mixer is a statement accessory full of function. The color is exclusive to the brand and pops against any neutral kitchen. The stainless steel bowl can hold up to 5 quarts and crank out a batch of up to nine dozen cookies at once. With 10 speeds and five accessories, it’s the ultimate appliance for the chef who values both beauty and power.

Portrait, Magenta, 2022 by Anne-Louise Ewen ($145)

California-based artist Anne-Louise Ewen creates in a wide range of mediums, ranging from drawing and sculpture to monotype prints. Her mixed media Portrait is 17-by-11 inches and is the perfect expression of movement and color. Anne Irwin Fine Art also shows Ewen’s original oil paintings, depicting everything from alpacas and Staffordshire dogs to citrus blossoms.

Matouk Scalloped Edge Set of Four Placemats ($95)

Known for its luxurious linens, Matouk extends its quiet charm to these scalloped edge placemats. Bringing just a touch of whimsy, color and lightness to any tablescape, they can be paired with the matching cocktail napkins or a contrasting color to add even more visual interest to your next dinner party.

Molly Mahon for Schumacher Luna Fabric (price upon request)

British designer and pattern and print aficionado Molly Mahon created Luna fabric for Schumacher, and it positively sings in its pink and red colorway. Playfully imperfect, the linen fabric is hand block-printed in India. Use it for drapes for maximum impact or to cover a lumbar pillow for a touch of cheekiness. Check out the fabric in person at Schumacher’s ADAC showroom.

STORY: Lauren Finney Harden