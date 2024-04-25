JUST PEACHY

Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2024 is Peach Fuzz.

The warm color radiates enthusiasm, sophistication and a sense of nourishment. As a grounding element in interiors rooted in Southern tradition or as a playful punch in elegant and modern design, it’s a color that evokes energy and hope. Inspired by the hue and all it represents, here are a few peach-toned items to work into your next room.

Backdrop Hyperion Wallpaper in Peach [$54 per yard]

The innovative paint and wallcovering brand Backdrop brings a hand-painted effect to its Hyperion wallpaper, which can create an almost 6-foot-tall effect. The paper, which is designed in downtown Los Angeles and printed in Brooklyn, paints a sunny and subtle mood in rooms ranging from a primary bedroom to a nursery. If peach isn’t your thing, it’s also available in off-black and bright blue. Check it out in person at Schumacher’s ADAC showroom.

Schumacher

schumacher.com

@schumacher1889

Ginori 1735 Oriente Italiano Dinner Plate [$132]

Italy is a state of mind when you add these 10.5-inch porcelain dinner plates from Ginori 1735 to your table. The plate features the garafano, or carnation, and utilizes Florentine ceramics traditions in its production. An airbrushed technique gives the plate its unusual color finish, perfect for a stylish luncheon or everyday dining. They’re even dishwasher safe.

Fête

tresbellefete.com

@tresbellefete

La Bastille June Rangehood [from $11,600]

For the ultimate in unexpected kitchen color pops, La Bastille’s June Rangehood in copper delivers. The sleek, tambour-style covering adds a dash of contemporary style while the cast metal performs its duties elegantly and quietly. It’s handcrafted to order in Savannah and is also available in brass, zinc and black.

La Bastille

labastille.com

@labastilleinc

Kate Spade New York Leighton Wall Sconce [$579]

Inspired by the playfulness at the core of the Kate Spade brand, the Leighton Wall Sconce is a charming addition that adds functional lighting. Individually oversized cast glass flowers are illuminated from within and bounce off the polished brass center that casts a warm, cozy glow. If sconces don’t fit your lighting needs, the line also comes in chandelier and flush mount styles as well.

Visual Comfort

visualcomfort.com

@visualcomfort

Coral on Ballet Pink Scallop Starter Pack [$410]

Made from 100% organic long-staple cotton, this Weezie towel starter pack features a sweet scallop finished in a contrasting color to make the towels pop. The set includes four bath and two hand towels that can be embroidered in a variety of styles to reflect your monogram. Whimsical, preppy and sophisticated, these would look right at home in a primary bath or little girl’s bathroom.

Weezie

weezietowels.com

@weezietowels