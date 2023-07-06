Swept Away

Tropical meets modern in the latest design trend.

Forget the neutral grasscloths and staid palm prints of yesteryear. This time around it’s all about saturation, color and whimsy. Here are a few pieces to get your mind floating away to a tropical climate.

Fermoie Gathered Bedwyn Lampshade, Fuchsia (from $160 each)

Deep and sophisticated jewel tones can take a tropical modern room to the next level. From 4 to 24 inches in diameter and available in a multitude of colors and patterns, these lampshades from lighting stalwart Fermoie are a luxurious way to finish off a room. Choose from a variety of sizes such as sconce shades and larger anchor task lighting. They’re available at Atlanta’s Grand Dame of lighting, Edgar-Reeves.

Tuberose Candle in Ocean Blue ($82)

Part of the draw of a tropical climate is the heady, heavy scent that can transport you, even if you’re sitting in your own living room. Diptyque’s popular Tuberose scent draws its inspiration from the fields of South India. Fresh and floral, it’s easy to become intoxicated with its inviting scent. Pair it with a scalloped or pleated candle lamp, and you have an instant place to get lost in your own home, thinking about memories of your tropical travels.

Sanderson Palm House Wallpaper in Charcoal Gold (price upon request)

While it might seem basic to include a palm print wallpaper in a room inspired by the tropics, the black grounding in Sanderson’s Palm House Wallpaper in the charcoal gold colorway flips the traditional print on its head. The gold foil and line interpretation of the ubiquitous plant elevate the pattern. If the black is too moody, it’s also available in four other colorways, such as teal gold and a neutral botanic green. Stop by the Jerry Pair showroom at ADAC where you can see it in person.

Peacock Hardware ($625)

Atlanta-based designer Jessica Davis of Atelier Davis is also behind Nest Studio Collection, a line of playful and unique drawer pulls and handles. The Peacock pull plays with the juxtaposition of the soft lines of the bird and the weight of the polished unlacquered brass. There’s a left- and right-hand option that would look lovely as a set on a breakfront, armoire or media console.

Made Goods Carleen Dining Chair (from $1,450)

Cane has quickly gone from trend to established texture in both modern and tropical decor schemes. The Carleen Dining Chair from Made Goods offers designers and homeowners an opportunity to semi-customize with frame options such as vintage brown wood, glossy white wood and cerused white oak. The dark gray wood as shown pairs nicely with most of the 70-plus fabric choices, including a nice selection of performance fabrics.

STORY: Lauren Finney Harden