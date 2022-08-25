From Drab to Fab

The design comeback of the century might be able to be attributed to brown: The once maligned color is decidedly fresh and new again.

Texture is important when considering shades of chocolate, tan and more, so look for brown hues that offer a lot of depth to keep your room from looking too staid. Here are a few items to consider for your next refresh.

Nicholson Pillow (price upon request)

Crisp and comfortable, the Nicholson pillow from fabric giant Schumacher will help add texture to your upholstered goods. Made with Schumacher’s Nicholson tape and complementing bouclé fabric, it measures a petite 12 by 24 inches and is a perfect accent. Pile it on with brown-hued pillows in a variety of pattern scales, and you’ve got an easy swap.

Schumacher

404.261.2742

fschumacher.com

@schumacher1889

Cascadia Fawn Rug (from $10,125)

Part of design impresario Kelly Wearstler’s collection for The Rug Company, the Cascadia Fawn Rug comes in a variety of standard sizes or can be cut to a custom size. Inspired by China’s Yangtze River, the wool rug’s design makes it a solid addition to any nature-inspired room, from traditional to contemporary.

The Rug Company

404.537.3904

therugcompany.com

@therugcompany

Bunny Williams Home Duncan Side Table ($4,100)

Dark wood furniture has been shunned of late, but no more. Bring a traditional, heirloom-inspired piece into your room with a side table from timeless stalwart Bunny Williams Home. The mahogany and brass, three-tiered table marries the masculine with the feminine: The brass accents are actually rosettes.

Mathews Furniture + Design

404.237.8271

mathewsfurniture.com

@mathewsatl

Modern Matter Edgewood Geometric Knob ($45)

Inspired by vintage furniture, this geometric knob from Modern Matter will add a touch of glamour to any cabinet thanks to its tortoise and Lucite elements. Whether a butler’s pantry, a closet or a swap on kitchen cabinets, they’re the jewelry-like finishing touches to add that final zhush. If you have a wooden piece that needs some pizazz, the style also comes in clear and oxblood finishes.

Matthew Quinn Collection

404.261.0111

matthewquinncollection.com

@matthewquinncollection

Bowlful Serving Tray (price upon request)

Get a small, artfully designed slice of Skylar Morgan through his Bowlful Serving Tray. The Atlanta-based furniture designer takes his skills to a smaller scale in this beautiful focal piece. Made from copper, maple, walnut and brass, it’s as beautiful as it is functional. With five wood finishes and six metal finishes, you’re sure to find one to complement your decor, but custom is also available.

Skylar Morgan Furniture

404.565.0537

skylarmorganfurniture.com

@skylarmorgan_furniture

STORY: Lauren Finney Harden