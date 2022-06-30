It’s a universally acknowledged truth that a hint of shine in any interior space is a welcome addition.

Adding metallics is no longer trendy; it’s practically a design imperative. But today’s metallics go far beyond gold and silver. From polished brass to matte bronze and everything in between, here are some shiny decor items to add interest to your space.

Annie Selke Soleil Mirror in Ash ($588)

The antique silver finish on this mirror by Annie Selke has an ambiguous quality—and that’s a good thing when you want to mix metals. Categorically silver but with a hint of gold undertones, it’s the perfect metallic piece to bring a room together. The scalloped edge is on-trend, and its medium size makes it workable for any room, such as a powder room, hallway or even a teenager’s bedroom.

Peridot

404.350.0330

simplyperidot.com

@peridotmarket

ENA Swivel Armchair (price upon request)

Italian brand Lazzoni’s classic ENA chair is the swivel seat of your dreams. Its curved back almost seems to hug the person sitting in it, creating a comfortable, cozy and stylish embrace. A pair can serve as a vignette seating area, but the two might steal the show from any sofa. If metallic is not your preferred finish, it comes in additional leather options as well.

Lazzoni

404.975.3118

lazzoni.com

@lazzoni

Made Goods Thyra Aged Sconce ($1,200)

This sconce is peak Art Deco, but it’s timeless enough that it works in any home’s interiors. Made from three stacked semicircles, its aged silver finish will have your guests guessing just how long it’s been installed in your home. Graphic and sophisticated, it’s the kind of sconce that never goes out of style.

Mathews Furniture + Design

404.237.8271

mathewsfurniture.com

@mathewsatl

Fancy Beast Metallic Glam Gold Wallpaper (price upon request)

Turn the volume up in any space with Schumacher’s Fancy Beast wallpaper, this time in Glam Gold. The pattern, a part of the Cristina Buckley collaboration, features the heritage brand’s distinctive trellis pattern and leopard spots, all on glorious gold. Perfect for entryways, powder rooms and hallways, it’s a conversation starter.

Schumacher

404.261.2742

schumacher.com

@schumacher1889

Boule Stainless Steel Ice Bucket ($80)

Designer Sasha Adler’s collection for CB2 has whimsy in spades, evidenced by this stainless steel ice bucket. A polished brass squiggle handle mixes metals in a playful way, and it gives you permission to switch up metals in your accompanying barware and tabletop pieces. If you’re a complete-the-set kind of host, there’s also a corresponding cocktail shaker.

CB2 Westside Provisions District

404.260.7264

cb2.com

@cb2

STORY: Lauren Finney Harden