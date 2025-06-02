HEAVEN ON EARTH

The Swag allures with hospitality and natural beauty in every direction.

Legend has it that a man traveling in a far-flung place found a phone in nature with a sign offering a call to heaven for $10,000. Put off by the price tag, he kept traveling. In the Great Smoky Mountains, he saw another phone advertising the same call for 5 cents. He dialed, inquiring about why it was so inexpensive. The voice on the other end said, “It’s a local call.” As I discovered, the whimsical story holds plenty of truth.

My husband and I set out on a scenic drive to The Swag, a 250-acre resort perched almost a mile above sea level on a mountain overlooking Waynesville, North Carolina, three hours from Buckhead. We announced ourselves at the gate and proceeded up switchback roads to the welcome center where a greeter took our car. “You won’t have to lift a finger now that you’re here; leave everything to us,” he said.

We settled into Annie’s Room, with a wood-burning fireplace, sitting area, porch, outdoor shower and a bathroom with a steam sauna. The rustic-chic decor and cozy king bed made me want to stay put, but there was more to explore. We walked up to Roger’s Hideaway, a wooden platform on Gooseberry Knob, and listened to the soothing sounds of nature. From that overlook, thanks to crystal clear visibility, we could just make out the outline of Mount Mitchell in the distance. At more than 6,600 feet above sea level, it’s the highest peak in the eastern U.S.

Horseback riding is always at the top of my list, so we booked a ride with an expert wrangler. From atop a gentle mare named Emily, I soaked in the serenity of the mountain laurel-lined trails of Great Smoky Mountains National Park and sweeping views from one of the nearby balds. We stopped for a gourmet lunch while the horses caught their breath.

After the six-hour ride, I was grateful for The Swag’s highly rated spa. The Still offers a nod to the area’s moonshining past and the joy of seeking peace and quiet. After a sublime 60-minute signature massage with invigorating aromatherapy and a session in the infrared sauna, I felt like a new person.

Under the leadership of Executive Chef Jake Schmidt, food is a serious draw. Breakfasts include made-to order omelets and Greek yogurt with vanilla-poached apples, plus barista-made coffee drinks and fresh-squeezed orange juice. Lunch is casual, with sandwiches, burgers and salads. Dinner is a gourmet treat: four courses with optional exquisitely paired wines. For me, the highlights were creamy burrata with Benton’s country ham, delicate black cod with sorrel beurre blanc and filet mignon with blue cheese potatoes and caramelized onion jus. The bar staff offers a wide selection of classic and signature cocktails and are happy to whip something up on the fly according to guests’ tastes.

Each night, after a decadent, multi-course meal, we made a beeline for the plunge pool-sized hot tub. Steam rose off of the jetted water as it eased away lingering aches from the day’s activities while we soaked in the twilight views. As our trip wound to a close, I found myself recalling the legend. Now that I know this heavenly destination is only a short drive to the north, it’ll be on speed dial when I need another visit.

THE SWAG

828.926.0430

theswag.com

@theswagnc