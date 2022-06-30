EDITOR’S CORNER – JULY / AUGUST 2022

What do you want to be when you grow up? In this issue, the stories of our seven “Rising Stars,” who have each made a mark in their respective professional industries, might inspire you to take a professional leap or pursue a passion project. Giannina S. Bedford interviews Marie Opeaye who recently launched a sports agency at 41 and adds agent to her various entrepreneurial roles; Michael Jacobs chats with Iraq vet Ted Kalb who just this year pivoted his career and bought a luxury woodworking shop; and Lauren Finney Harden pens the story of Salim Mekhmoukh who designed a new kind of energy drink for U.S. tastebuds. These doers, as well as our other stars, show us that anything is possible with a little (or a lot of) creativity and determination.

Beyond the cover story, our July/August issue also features a plethora of hot topics such as how to get your hair and makeup to stand up to the humidity, which Jennifer Bradley Franklin covers in the Beauty column. For those with summer travel and recreation top of mind, check out the Approved story with gear that makes packing and flying a cinch and the Home feature with a beautiful Reynolds Lake Oconee abode for dreaming of lake life. And for parents looking ahead to August’s school start, the Kids column is stacked with subscription boxes to make your life easier.

As I type this letter in June, and Atlanta’s heat advisory says to stay inside, I’m eyeing the icy pop recipes in Claire Ruhlin’s Foodie Journal piece.

Enjoy, and stay cool out there.

Karina Antenucci

Managing Editor