BUCKHEAD’S RISING STARS 2020

THESE IMPRESSIVE INDIVIDUALS ARE ONES TO WATCH IN 2020

Buckhead and the surrounding neighborhoods are a mecca for all-stars. No matter the industry—from athletes and entrepreneurs to designers and physicians—Atlanta draws some of the best and brightest in their respective fields, each determined to distinguish themselves.

Every summer, we profile some of these standout talents for our Rising Stars issue, and the 2020 class shines as bright as ever.

These seven professionals have faced their share of challenges, but they’ve persevered and succeeded in competitive industries. Read on to learn what makes each of these fascinating individuals worth watching.

READ ALL THE ARTICLES

PHOTOS: Sara Hanna