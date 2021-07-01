DESIGN NEWS – JULY / AUGUST 2021

Miami Circle gallery Maune Contemporary is showcasing a group exhibition titled Love Always Wins through July 31. The show features the works of Khalilah Birdsong, Sarah Giannobile, Taher Jaoui, Petra Rös-Nickel and Julie Torres whose abstract works all share the purpose of expressing love to the viewer in a kinetic and colorful way. maune.com

The 10th annual ADAC in Bloom takes place July 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Presented virtually, the event includes lectures and floral demonstrations by interior designer Charlotte Moss of New York; landscape designer Fernando Wong of Miami; and floral designer Paulina Nieliwocki from Blue Jasmine Floral in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey. For more information, visit adacatlanta.com/events/adacinbloom.