MATHEWS MAKEOVER

July 1, 2021
An interior design project by Nina Nash Long, senior interior designer with Mathews Design Group.

For Buckhead’s Mathews Furniture + Design, the pandemic turned out to be the perfect time to undergo a showroom refresh and expansion.

The more than 30-year-old family owned and operated business launched the showroom transformation in early 2021 and plans to complete it by late summer. Through the updated storefront of large windows, gas lanterns and steel doors, the interior features a new open floor plan, sisal carpeting, kitchen and entertaining space and upgraded offices for the staff of Mathews Design Group, the branch launched in fall 2018. “A commercial renovation has a lot of moving parts, so we took our time to do it right,” says Nina Nash Long, senior interior designer with Mathews Design Group. “This new plan allows for us to show more product with larger spaces for some of our favorite lines like Chaddock and Hickory Chair.”

mathewsfurniture.com

