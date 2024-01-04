ART TAKES CENTER STAGE

SPOTLIGHT ON ART TURNS 42!

When the movable pegboard walls go up in the Allison Williams Activity Center at Trinity School, it’s time for Spotlight on Art. The Buckhead school’s annual signature fundraising event draws thousands and averages 1,000 pieces of sold art daily. This year, it’s back for its 42nd anniversary. The main event is the Artists Market, a six-day, gallery-style shopping showcase that features new, original works by more than 300 established and emerging local, regional and national artists spanning all price points and styles. Various mediums are presented, as are works from jewelry and home artists. “I am excited about the new artists this year. We always try to balance the right number of returning and new artists and want to make sure each show doesn’t feel exactly the same,” says Director of Spotlight on Art and Special Events Leisy Stevenson of the 2024 event.

Spotlight on Art kicks off the evening of January 29. During the party, artists mingle with guests over complimentary small bites and beverages. The closing event, Cocktails & Canvases on Feb. 2, completes the nighttime soirees. The weeklong daytime market spanning 6,000 square feet of gallery space is open to the public daily beginning Jan. 30 with free admission and parking.

Since its inception, Spotlight on Art has launched careers for artists such as Renee Bouchon, Colleen Leach, Julie Torres and others. Works by current and former featured artists hang in prestigious museums and collections around the world, including the High Museum of Art, the National Gallery, The Smithsonian and the Museum of Modern Art. Spotlight on Art is Jan. 29 to Feb. 3.

trinityatl.org/spotlight-on-art

@spotlightonart