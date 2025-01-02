FULL OF GUSTO

gusto! founder and CEO Nate Hybl on how he’s redefining healthy fast food!

In 2014, when former NFL quarterback Nate Hybl couldn’t find many healthy and fast dining options, fast-casual bowl and wrap restaurant gusto! was born. Now the restaurant brand is celebrating more than a decade in business, having expanded to 14 locations, 12 of which are in the Atlanta area. Hybl shares how he’s built more than just a healthy dining brand.

What makes gusto! unique?

As an early pioneer in bringing the bowl concept to the market, we consider ourselves “Atlanta’s bowl brand.” Our globally inspired cuisine offers bold flavor combinations that typically can’t be found anywhere else. Plus, our hand-crafted, healthy, delicious meals can be made in 30 seconds or less. From the beginning, I was passionate about sharing my discoveries of bold, vibrant and healthier ingredients, and determined to prove that global bowls could thrive in the capital city of the South.

What has been the key to the brand’s growth?

It’s important to positively impact everyone who crosses our path, including our teammates and guests. We believe that someone’s manager can influence their mental health more than almost anyone else in their life. With that in mind, gusto! created a People Team responsible for helping individual team members grow both inside and outside the dining room. The People Team is dedicated to ensuring gusto! guides its team members intentionally through leadership development, training, culture and team member experiences. This has helped gusto! maintain a low employee turnover rate. While we understand that most of our teammates will eventually leave for another opportunity, we want them to leave gusto! better positioned for success than when they arrived.

How has the menu evolved over the years?

It’s important that gusto! continues to innovate and discover new menu items that excite people’s palates. The menu is recognized for offering a fresh take on global cuisines and introducing guests to unique and bold flavor combinations. Our product development team creates robust, limited-time menus that include seasonal flavor profiles for drinks, cookies and entrees.

GUSTO!

whatsyourgusto.com

@whatsyourgusto

