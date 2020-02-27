A BREATH OF FRESH AIR

5 DECLUTTERING TIPS TO BEGIN THE SEASON ANEW

1. Go room by room:

If you try to do your entire house in one go, you’ll get overwhelmed and exhausted. Tackling one space at a time makes the task more manageable, and finishing each room feeds your sense of accomplishment.

2. Have a realistic timeline:

Uncluttering your life and purging the old isn’t going to get done in one day or even one weekend. Dedicate a day or even just a few hours each weekend to the task instead.

3. Enlist a crew:

Get your kids, extended family, friends or even a professional involved. This will make the process go more quickly and make it a more social activity. Plus, you can unload some giveaway items on the cleaning team.

4. Categorize and carry on:

Separate items into keep, donate and trash piles. You can also have piles to sell or fix. Either way, pick a box and move on to the next task.

5. The decluttering mantra:

Only keep things that will add value to your life in the future and forget about how much you spent on the items. Don’t let guilt be the deciding factor in what stays or goes.