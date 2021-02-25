Scent STAPLES

HOW TO BUILD A FRAGRANCE WARDROBE FOR ANY OCCASION.

Spring in Atlanta means a proliferation of flowers and their accompanying alluring scents. That delicious variety has us considering the need for a personal assortment of fragrances. “We don’t wear the same clothes every day, so why would we wear the same fragrance every day? The dictate of the perfume industry is that wearing one single fragrance is passé,” says Joan Tanis, national training and events director for Maison Francis Kurkdjian, a luxury French fragrance house.

Here are some top recommendations for how to build a fragrance collection.

Start small.

Don’t get overwhelmed at the prospect of purchasing a bunch of new fragrances. “I would begin with an everyday scent, something that is light and wearable, like the classic white T-shirt of your wardrobe,” says Tanis. She suggests adding a “dressier” option. “An evening fragrance can make you feel sexy and confident,” she says. “For some, this may be an oud scent (a musky aroma derived from agarwood) and for others, this could mean something with floral or spicy notes.”

Personalize.

“You should wear what you connect with, what smells good on you, regardless of scent categories. However, an eau de toilette may be more appropriate for daytime or work in warmer climates. The intensity of an eau de parfum can be nice for nights out or cooler weather,” says Eduardo Valadez, director of marketing at Diptyque Paris that has a store at Buckhead Village. Similarly, Tanis doesn’t believe fragrances should be relegated to a specific season, since any time of year will have events that necessitate variety. “You may not wear certain fragrances regularly but there are specific times you want distinct sillage,” she says, referring to the French word for the perfume trail left in the air, similar to a boat’s wake.

Feel free to experiment.

If you’ve been wearing the same signature scent for years, give yourself time to sample new ones. “Have fun with fragrance! And never judge a fragrance, regardless of concentration, until you try it on your skin,” says Valadez, since fragrances will react with an individual’s unique body chemistry. Testing a fragrance over a few hours or even a couple of days can help you decide. “Give it time to see how it makes you feel while you are wearing it,” says Tanis. Many brands offer discovery sets with a variety of fragrances from the line. These travel-sized bottles can be a smart way to find what resonates most before purchasing a larger version.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Fragrance Wardrobe ($275)

These sets, available for men and women, include eight elegant, individual spray bottles of different fragrances from the French perfumer. At 0.37 ounces each, they’re the perfect size for travel and give instant variety to your scent collection.

Saks Fifth Avenue

3500 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.261.7234

saksfifthavenue.com

Atelier Cologne Orange Sanguine Cologne Absolue (from $80)

Appropriately described as “sunshine in a bottle,” this unisex perfume uses Italian red mandarin and blood orange and Spanish bitter orange, along with sandalwood, cedarwood, black pepper and jasmine, for an uplifting, fresh scent.

Nordstrom

Multiple locations

nordstrom.com

Acqua di Parma Colonia Club Eau de Cologne (from $120)

It’s easy to love this classic cologne by the Italian fragrance house that’s been producing rich scents since 1916. It leads with top notes of neroli, mint and citrus, and deepens with woody vetiver and musk.

Bluemercury

37 West Paces Ferry Road N.W.

Atlanta 30305

404.467.9100

bluemercury.com

Lake & Skye 11 11 Eau de Parfum ($98)

This sheer, crisp perfume is like a vacation for the senses, evoking the uplifting vibes of a day spent on the ocean. Billed as a “musky blend of white ambers,” it’s a great everyday, unisex scent.

Tootsies

3167 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30305

404.842.9990

tootsies.com

Diptyque Paris Eau Capitale Eau de Parfum ($188)

Inspired by Paris in the spring, this lively fragrance smells of luxurious roses, fresh bergamot, spicy pink peppercorns, cinnamon and earthy patchouli.

Diptyque Paris

3010 Bolling Way N.E.

Atlanta 30305

404.846.0602

diptyqueparis.com