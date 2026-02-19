A FRESH PERSPECTIVE

Gabriela Eisenhart’s Silo Studio Design breathes new life into spaces.

Designer Gabriela Eisenhart grew up in Atlanta and in her family’s restaurant business. Nino’s Italian Restaurant, which has been open since 1968, was an education for her. “I learned from a young age that hard work was important,” she says.

She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2006, specializing in film. She then worked in film production for a few years before she founded her design studio in 2012 after the birth of her second son. Originally, the firm was eponymous; she changed the name later to reflect the joining of her two sons’ names, Silas and Oscar. “It started organically; people were asking me to do their homes,” she says. “I started very small, and now we do everything: renovations, new builds and projects all over Atlanta and the country.” Here, she shares more about her work.

How did you go from film to design?

I did a lot of production work in film, and it wasn’t working out for me. I wasn’t happy. But I think the two fields are related. Design and production speak the same language. I had to bring all my organizational skills from my film days to design projects. I run my firm like I would run a production. It’s a little different on the creative side. On set, you’re thinking about visuals. It’s flat. Now, it’s more about how a client feels in a space and how that contributes to their well-being.

How do you approach design?

What I love most is a layered, organic and modern look, even though the term “organic modern” is a bit overused right now. I love to create texture and warmth through neutral layers and natural materials. I like very calm spaces. I’m a highly anxious person, and muted, layered spaces keep me calm. I also do more vibrant stuff and rooms with more personality, with more color and pattern, where I can tell my client’s story.

What are some of the hallmarks of a Silo Studio Design room?

I always want to incorporate raw brass. Lighting is important. I love sculptural lighting. The third thing would be plants. Those elements really tie my projects together.

You helped renovate your family’s restaurant.How did that go?

I worked with my sister, who now runs Nino’s. It was a challenge because we were on a tight budget, but we had to make it happen. I think it turned out really well. We gutted an old hair salon that was attached to the original Nino’s building [on Cheshire Bridge], combined the two spaces and did a ground-up restoration for the new bar. Nino’s has an old-school, traditional feel, but the new bar was designed to feel like the Amalfi Coast of Italy, where my father is from.

What room excites you the most?

Kitchens. I love them. I know it’s cliche to say they are the heart of the home, but it is where everyone is centered. I love to get in-depth with my clients on their design and see how they’re going to function in the space day to day. I feel like a good kitchen can really improve your overall life experience. I don’t think people really realize how many decisions you have to make for a kitchen.

SILO DESIGN STUDIO

470.352.1733

silostudiodesign.com

@silostudiodesign