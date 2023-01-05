TRAVEL SMALL

Try a vacation of a little less at one of these nearby tiny homes.

Tiny house living—or vacationing— isn’t for everyone. Beds are often in a loft at the top of a ladder. Shoes are best left outdoors due to lack of storage. Elbows get bumped in the bathroom. When I set my sights on a tiny home for my family’s postage-stamp property in Highlands, North Carolina, my husband wasn’t convinced for many of the reasons above. But since spending weekends in our 336-square-foot getaway—without any Wi-Fi—we always leave completely refreshed. Once you learn to operate in the minimal square footage, relief comes from the simplicity. The petite quarters give you the shelter you need and beckon you to spend more time outdoors. Here are three tiny houses a drive away that can give you that same small sense of calm.

Coosa River Retreat, Childersburg, Alabama

Burgeoning tiny house company Getaway recently debuted its newest cabins just a 2.5-hour drive from Atlanta on the Coosa River. Each of its 45 bungalows, spread across a 192-acre property of rolling hills and wetlands, features riverfront or ridgetop views. These new destinations take Getaway’s simple and small mantra up a notch with amenities such as hammocks, smokeless fire pits, chef stations, outdoor string lights and waterproof shade sails. Cozy up inside with a good book or observe local wildlife such as whitetail deer, fox and bobwhite quail through the oversized window. You can also take a hike on the onsite 2-mile trail or drive 15 minutes to Majestic Caverns.

Moonshine Cottage, Canton, Georgia

Nestled at the end of a gravel driveway on The Ranchito, a former 100-year-old homestead and horse farm, this tiny cottage aims to take guests back to a slower time. Enjoy farm fresh eggs from the free-range chickens, snip herbs or pick blackberries from the 11-acre property that includes a 6-acre horse pasture with six friendly horses. A fire pit is equipped for open-flame cooking and marshmallow roasting. Beneath the home’s tin roof, an open floor plan showcases cathedral ceilings made of Georgia pine, cedar and wood from the barn previously located on the property. The 600-square-foot cabin has a queen bed, a twin bed loft area and a futon. Unlike days of old, this quaint cottage has Wi-Fi and a smart TV for streaming, blending the peace of a rural farm with modern amenities of the city.

City Modern, Atlanta

No need to travel far for the tiny house experience. This two-bedroom, one-bathroom, 270-squarefoot studio is located in a picturesque fenced-in backyard in Edgewood. Less than 2 miles from the BeltLine in Inman Park, it’s a convenient jumping off point for an ITP staycation. When you’re not out exploring, relax in a white tongue and- groove paneled interior mixing modern details with vintage touches, including Atlanta-centric memorabilia. Chose to sleep in one of two queen beds, one lofted and reached via a ladder and the other hidden more privately behind pocket doors. Extra touches include CertiPUR-US Certified queen beds (foam made without ozone depleters and other harmful ingredients), a hidden pop-up television, Wi-Fi and fully equipped kitchen (Keurig included). Plus an outdoor space has a solo stove fire pit and dining area. What more could you need?

Tiny tips and tricks for a successful stay

1. Pack small. Only bring what you need and leave the rolling suitcase at home. Duffel bags or luggage that can be folded up and stored is ideal.

2. Strap on a backpack. These are great to hang on hooks and keep important items such as cell phones, iPads and books in one place (Don’t assume there will be nightstands for those.)

3. Consider indoor shoes. Tiny home hosts often ask guests to leave their footwear outdoors. If you can’t bear to be shoeless, toss some house slippers in your luggage.

4. A flashlight can also come in handy for nighttime reading or visits to the bathroom.

5. Most tiny homes have creative storage solutions, so look around for extra drawers and cubbies to store things you need access to. Most of all, enjoy!