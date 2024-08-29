FOOD NEWS – SEPTEMBER 2024

The Woodall’s new Woodall Window brings a new lunch option to Westside Village at Moores Mill.

On weekdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., customers may walk up to the breezeway and order a brown bag lunch that includes The Woodall burger or a fried chicken sandwich with fries and a drink.

thewoodallwestside.com

Now open in Dunwoody, Velvet Taco Perimeter features a creative, fast-casual menu of chicken, vegetarian, pork, beef and fish tacos, plus sides and margaritas. Velvet Taco has two Atlanta locations in Buckhead and West Midtown.

velvettaco.com

A new restaurant, Eden, is in the works from the team behind Delbar and Bibi Eatery. The Mediterranean concept is projected to open in West Midtown’s Star Metals District in 2025 and will feature an upstairs rooftop bar, Garden of Eden.

@nooshejangroup

BY Claire Ruhlin