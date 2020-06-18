Simply Buckhead
The General Muir

Lia Picard
June 18, 2020
The General Muir's Avenue A bagel is loaded with nova, cream cheese, avocado, grapefruit, cucumber and dill.

Owners of the General Muir, a popular Emory Point eatery, are opening a second location in the City Springs development in Sandy Springs.

We spoke with chef and co-owner Todd Ginsburg about the new restaurant and what guests can expect.

How did you decide to open the second location in Sandy Springs?

City Springs approached us and asked if we would consider opening a General Muir. They sold us on the project. I think it’s a great location and another community that we can have a good relationship with.

What differences will there be between the two locations?

The biggest differences as of right now would be that the Sandy Springs location is going to have one menu. At [Emory Point], I think we have five or six different menus between lunch, dinner, brunch, breakfast and midday. At Sandy Springs, we’re just going to have one menu.

What will we see on the Sandy Springs menu?

We’re going to be more fish focused up there. We’ll introduce sturgeon and a few other things like gravlax or salmon cured with salt, dill and aquavit (a rye flavored Scandinavian spirit) Sturgeon is typically harvested for caviar production. It’s not kosher, but it’s absolutely delicious. It’s very meaty. It’s good with butter and a slice of onion and capers on pumpernickel.We’ll have something like that. We’ll also have sable, which is black cod that’s salt cured, dusted in paprika and hot smoked.

The General Muir
6405 Bluestone
Road, Suite 240
Sandy Springs 30328
thegeneralmuir.com

photo: Danielle Oron

