EDITOR’S CORNER – JUNE 2020

As we produce this issue, I find myself at home, scrolling through Instagram and dreaming of trips yet to come.

On my bucket list? Anywhere in snow-covered Norway to see the Northern Lights and Santorini, Greece, where the sharp contrast between the blue of the sea and the whitewashed buildings never ceases to amaze me. Those trips seem farther away than ever, in light of the global pandemic. It might seem surprising, then, that Simply Buckhead’s June issue is all about travel, specifically staycations.

For the cover feature, our team of writers drew upon their experiences and favorite staycations in and around Atlanta. The feature has everything you need to build out your own local travel bucket list, with destinations including Buckhead’s new boutique hotel The Burgess; The Candler Hotel, which inhabits the building erected by Coca-Cola’s Asa Griggs Candler in the early 1900s; the ever-lovely farm-centric Serenbe, which you can see on our cover, to name just a few. There are also tips for scoring the best deal on excursions, Georgia-made snacks for sustenance on your journey and fun things to do with little ones.

This issue has lots of terrific non-travel stories too. Nicole Letts profiles interior design blogger and entrepreneur Kevin O’Gara, Karina Antenucci shares advice from eye doctors about how to keep your child’s eyes healthy amid extra screen time and Jessica Dauler rounds up some of the season’s must-have sun gear—whether you’re out and about or soaking up the sun at home.

In his travelogue Travels with Charley, Nobel Prize-winning American author John Steinbeck wrote, “People don’t take trips; trips take people.” We couldn’t agree more. Whether you’re an armchair traveler dreaming of trips yet to come or a road warrior ready to spontaneously strike out at a moment’s notice, driving wherever the road (and your whim!) takes you, this issue is for you.

Jennifer Bradley Franklin

Senior Contributing Editor

Photo: Sara Hann