TAKEOUT 101

EXPERT TIPS ON HOW TO MAKE THE MOST OF TAKEOUT

You’re probably getting more takeout than ever these days, and despite months of practice, you might find that it falls a little flat at home. Fear not! We spoke with Mike Patrick, co-owner of Buckhead’s Storico Fresco, about how to make the most of restaurant takeaway cuisine and the ensuing leftovers.

What’s the best way to reheat a steak?

A steak can be a little tricky unless you don’t mind higher temperatures. When ordering, I would request a rare steak. Then at home, add one tablespoon of butter to a saucepan over medium high heat. Cook the steak for two to three minutes on each side [to the desired temperature]. Let rest and serve.

When it comes to pasta, is it best to use a microwave or the stove?

I personally haven’t used a microwave in over a decade. I use a non-stick wok or stir-fry pan to reheat pasta. Also, I would recommend using tongs with heat resistant ends (so you won’t scratch the surface of the pan).

How long do most takeout leftovers last?

It’s extremely contingent on the ingredients, but the basic rule of thumb for most proteins (excluding seafood) is three to four days. Seafood lasts about one to two days. For pastas, carbs and vegetable-based dishes I would give a ceiling of five days, max.

What are your favorite ways to repurpose takeout leftovers?

This is timeless in Italian cooking, as so many of the recipes have been developed through repurposing. Pasta fritti is my absolute favorite way to make pasta leftovers work, especially fresh tagliatelle in funghi sugo (mushroom sauce).

Take your pasta leftovers and mix with eggs and parmesan cheese. Heat a pan up to medium heat and flatten the pasta mixture out to the edges of the pan until a crispy golden brown underbelly has formed. Flip it like a pancake and repeat on the other side. Slide it onto a plate and sprinkle with parmesan.

Storico Fresco

3167 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30305

404.500.2181

storicofresco.com