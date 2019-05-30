YOUR GUIDE TO THE ART OF ALFRESCO DINING

The birds are singing, the sun is shining, the temperature is climbing and the oppressive Atlanta pollen has vanished. Is there anything more blissful than the golden glow of this glorious time of year? And is there any better way to indulge in it than with a mouthwatering alfresco meal?

The styles of picnicking are as diverse as our world itself. In India, for example, the tiffin (a stacked metal container with separate compartments) is a popular way to take a meal wherever one is going. The French love to pick up a bottle of wine, fresh baguette, some cheese and cured meats and plop down on whatever picturesque plot strikes their fancy. Here in the States, a wicker basket filled with favorite foods and a comfy blanket laid out on a lush lawn has become the quintessential way to partake.

Whether you opt for a simple meal with a handful of tasty to-go items from your local market or a full-fledged shindig where you fire up the grill and pop the Champagne, let this be your guide to making the most of your picnics this season.

