NO KID HUNGRY AT KYMA
NO KID HUNGRY AT KYMA

February 25, 2021
Joe Razenbach, Alexander Kaufman, Rachel Simononis, Jacqueline Horak, Scott Spencer, Liz Morrison, Alina Feder

Buckhead’s fashionable foodie set turned out for a fundraiser to support No Kid Hungry, a campaign to end childhood hunger.

The event, hosted at Kyma this winter, raised $16,000, and its 100 tickets sold out in just two days. Guests feasted on a Greek tasting menu including the restaurant’s signature woodgrilled octopus, fresh fish, lamb chops and a decadent selection of Greek desserts. Planned and hosted by Rebecca Embelton, the event featured auction and raffle items including restaurant experiences from Kyma, Atlas, Storico Fresco, Le Colonial, Char Korean Bar & Grill, Girl Diver and Little Alley Steak, as well as a golf outing at Atlanta Country Club, training sessions at Pepper Boxing and with Morgan Findlay, and a diamond and orange sapphire ring from Alan Ensari. Revelers continued the fun with an after party at Saville Studios, hosted by artist Kate Saville.

Photos: Lionel Hamilton

