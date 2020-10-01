How Sweet It Is

Garnet Gal’s Coffee Shop owner shares her favorite fall recipe

Garnet Gal’s opened in Buckhead’s Lenox Village shopping center in April. The organic eatery has the usual cafe fixings from coffee drinks made with Counter Culture beans to loaded, healthy-ish sandwiches. But the real draw is the pastries made with house-milled flour. You may not be able to mill your own flour like owner Pat Azogu, but you can recreate her heavenly sweet potato biscuits. They are a standout on the menu and sure to warm you up on chilly autumn days.

Sweet Potato Biscuits

Yields about 12

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

3 tablespoons raw cane sugar

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup cold unsalted butter

1 cup cooked mashed sweet potato

(from about 1 large sweet potato)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon honey, plus more for serving

¼ cup buttermilk

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

Combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Use a pastry cutter to cut the cold butter and the mashed sweet potato into the flour mixture. Add the vanilla, honey and buttermilk until just combined.

Use a medium ice cream scoop to scoop the dough onto the parchment lined baking sheet. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown on the bottom and around the edges. Drizzle with a little honey to serve.

Garnet Gal’s Coffee Shop

2770 Lenox Road N.E.

Atlanta 30324

404.748.4027

garnetgalscoffeeshop.com