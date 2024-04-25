SUMMER NIGHTS

Hosting in the South is akin to football in the fall.

It’s not just a pastime or hobby; it’s an all-out event. This season, ensure your alfresco affair goes off without a hitch thanks to these outdoor entertaining essentials.

Herringbone Bamboo Food Cover ($24-$40)

An essential aspect of hosting an outdoor affair is protecting all the work you put into your palatable party bites. These elegant yet effective bamboo food covers come in small, medium and large, and do the trick to ward off pesky bugs without sacrificing your aesthetic.

Anthropologie Lenox Square

404.237.4175

anthropologie.com

@anthropologie

Round Mod Charcuterie Board ($145)

Brighten up the buffet table and give your appetizers a pretty place to land with this Frenchblue charcuterie board from Buckhead-based biz etúHOME. The brainchild of a collaboration with designer Caitlin Wilson, this bright board is made of reclaimed wood with two contrasting strips of timber topping off its sophisticated design.

etúHOME

470.592.3126

etuhome.com

@etu.home

Citronella Votive Set ($75)

No one likes a party crasher, especially of the flying insect kind. These all natural, sea salt-scented citronella candles make for apropos tabletop accents and double as bug bouncers. Bonus: Each of the three votives boasts 50 hours of burn time.

Lucy’s Market

404.869.9222

lucysmarket.com

@lucys_market

Tulum Bar Set ($248)

Keep your guests cool with a refreshing beverage. A functional addition to any fete, this chic bar set from Serena & Lily’s Tulum Collection brings the coastal vibes and cocktails (or mocktails!) right to your backyard.

Serena & Lily

404.491.7577

serenaandlily.com

@serenaandlily

Fresh Air Affairs: Entertaining with Style in the Great Outdoors ($45)

First things first: Get all the inspiration you need for hosting the ultimate open-air gathering from famed fashion designer Lela Rose’s most recent tome. This book offers stylish decor tips, plus ideas for specialty cocktails and dishes your guests will love, and makes for a great coffee table accessory to boot.

Hudson Grace

404.351.7501

hudsongracesf.com

@hudsongracesf

Permasteel 80-Quart Classic Patio Cooler ($188.99)

This colorful standing cooler is a must-have for summer soirees. With enough room to fit up to 110 12-ounce cans, plus a built-in bottle opener and cap catcher, it keeps drinks cold for up to 36 hours and comes in a variety of colors to complement any party palette.

The Home Depot Sandy Springs

770.804.8065

homedepot.com

@homedepot