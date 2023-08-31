INTO THE WOODS

Flora and fauna get texture and depth in the latest iteration of a natural-centric trend.

Whether kitting out a jewel box powder room with personality or going grand in scale in a dining room, these woodland-inspired pieces will bring a pinch of mischievousness and organic form to any room.

Fisher Weisman Woodland Tall Sconce ($1,995)

Strong forged steel and delicate papier mâché come together to create the Woodland Tall Sconce by lighting brand Fisher Weisman. Organic in nature, it’s the juxtaposition of hard and soft in one light fixture. At 3 feet tall, a pair makes the perfect fanciful frames for a bed, entryway mirror or powder room. Check them out at the R Hughes showroom at ADAC.

Antelope Hand Tufted Rug (from $149)

Of late, this antelope print has become somewhat ubiquitous for a reason as it’s an animal print with a twist. Modern in style, this version from Ballard is hand tufted from 100% wool pile. Creamy white and layered tan tones blend together to create a warm and natural floor covering that will ground any room.

Koralläng Wallpaper (price upon request)

Scandinavian whimsy comes to life in the Koralläng wallpaper by Hanna Werning for Boråstapeter, a line of Swedish wall coverings. The ocean meets the meadow in this psychedelic paper, with woodland creatures such as foxes bringing additional movement. Enchanting and charming with a touch of grooviness, it’s a paper fit for someone who loves nature and is willing to take visual risks.

Terra Embroidered Green Decorative Pillow ($224)

From a collaboration with lauded Texas based designer Marie Flanigan comes the Terra Embroidered Green Decorative Pillow, a textured and layered way to bring a more literal interpretation of the woods into a room. Done in shades of tonal green, its embroidery will make any neutral couch pop. The handmade pillow is crafted by artisans and the brand is committed to fair labor practices, so it’s also a piece you can feel good about.

Natural Dough Bowls ($125-$225)

Once used as a vessel for making bread dough, these vintage-inspired, hand-crafted bowls are made in Europe from reclaimed wood. Each decorative bowl is different and unique in its markings, creating an inviting and stylish place to drop keys, snacks, fruit or anything else that needs to be contained on a kitchen counter or sofa table.

STORY: Lauren Finney Harden