BEHIND THE CLOSET DOOR

Supplies encourage creativity.

Always striving to find new ways to connect to the community, the Spruill Center for the Arts staff hit upon an idea to create a free art closet akin to the small pop up libraries around town. Short on funding, they applied for a grant from the city of Dunwoody and received it. “Thanks to the support of Mayor Lynn Deutsch and the city council, we opened the Free Art Closet in time for fall quarter,” says Amy Gresens, director of education. “Everyone seems amazed at the quality of the new supplies, and one woman was so blown away that she wrote a lovely thank you note to Spruill and the city.”

To spread outreach to more kids and adults, supplies are limited to two items per visit. However, art lovers can return multiple times. Items range from sketch books and watercolor and acrylic paper and paints to pens, markers and brushes that come in multi-packs. Anyone interested can stop by Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sue Jakubecy, a volunteer at numerous organizations in Dunwoody, has been a student and volunteer at Spruill for 13 years. “It’s my special place to go and unwind,” she says. “You leave the world behind, and it’s just you and your art.” She’s also a big fan of the closet and helps wherever she’s needed.

SPRUILL CENTER FOR THE ARTS

spruillarts.org

@spruillarts